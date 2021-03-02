Alliancebernstein L.P. Raises Position in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,259,162 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,132 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 1.20% of Essential Properties Realty Trust worth $26,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 43,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 14,224 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 6.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,053,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,300,000 after purchasing an additional 61,253 shares during the period. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC purchased a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,575,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 230,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,887,000 after buying an additional 21,390 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,058,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,629,000 after buying an additional 1,835,815 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE EPRT opened at $23.67 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 14.29, a quick ratio of 14.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 41.53 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.87. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.08 and a 12-month high of $26.70.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.10). Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.73% and a net margin of 31.54%. On average, equities analysts predict that Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EPRT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Truist increased their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.45.

About Essential Properties Realty Trust

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical services, convenience stores, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

