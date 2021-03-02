Alliancebernstein L.P. Raises Stock Holdings in KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB) by 1,753.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 821,261 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 776,952 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.20% of KB Financial Group worth $32,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KB. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP boosted its position in KB Financial Group by 62.0% during the 4th quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP now owns 1,675,013 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,330,000 after acquiring an additional 641,356 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of KB Financial Group by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 1,111,667 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,707,000 after purchasing an additional 184,533 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of KB Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth $3,607,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of KB Financial Group by 76.3% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 90,514 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,585,000 after purchasing an additional 39,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of KB Financial Group by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 148,731 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,777,000 after purchasing an additional 35,030 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.61% of the company’s stock.

Get KB Financial Group alerts:

Shares of KB Financial Group stock opened at $39.21 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. KB Financial Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.93 and a twelve month high of $43.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.61. The firm has a market cap of $16.30 billion, a PE ratio of 5.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.86.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded KB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th.

KB Financial Group Profile

KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Securities Business, Non-life Insurance Business, Credit Card Business, and Life Insurance Business segments.

Featured Story: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB).

Receive News & Ratings for KB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.