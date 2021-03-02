Alliancebernstein L.P. Raises Stock Holdings in Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,385,195 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,056 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 2.20% of Unisys worth $27,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its position in shares of Unisys by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 33,922 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Unisys by 230.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,905 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,725 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Unisys by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 140,367 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of Unisys by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 22,935 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 3,815 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Unisys by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 61,138 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 4,019 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UIS opened at $25.13 on Tuesday. Unisys Co. has a 52 week low of $8.25 and a 52 week high of $26.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.56.

Unisys (NYSE:UIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The information technology services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.28. Unisys had a negative return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 41.67%. The company had revenue of $576.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. Unisys’s revenue was down 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Sidoti started coverage on Unisys in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Unisys

Unisys Corporation operates as an information technology company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Services and Technology. The Services segment offers cloud and infrastructure services, application services, and business process outsourcing services. Its solutions include Unisys InteliServe, a service solution that transforms traditional service desk into an intelligent, user-centric experience aligned with the needs of the modern digital workplace; Unisys CloudForte, a comprehensive managed service offering to help accelerate the secure move of data and applications to the cloud; and Unisys Security Solutions, a portfolio that includes managed security services, security consulting services, the Unisys Incident Response Ecosystem subscription service, and the TrustCheck cyber risk management solution.

