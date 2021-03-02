Alliancebernstein L.P. Reduces Stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 464,676 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 33,646 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.14% of Fortive worth $32,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Third Point LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortive in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $228,630,000. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fortive by 7,840.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,326,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309,300 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Fortive in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,126,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortive in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,931,000. Finally, Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Fortive in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,635,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

In other Fortive news, SVP William W. Pringle sold 65,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.62, for a total transaction of $4,472,994.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 153,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,557,873.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.54, for a total value of $36,597.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $859,364.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,071 shares of company stock worth $5,739,984 over the last quarter. 12.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of FTV opened at $67.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Fortive Co. has a one year low of $37.31 and a one year high of $82.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.43, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $68.52 and a 200 day moving average of $70.45.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. Fortive had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 8.21%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Analysts expect that Fortive Co. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.05%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fortive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut Fortive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Fortive from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. TheStreet upgraded Fortive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays cut Fortive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortive has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.73.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, facilities management, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications, as well as environmental, health, and safety applications.

