Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 254,607 Shares of GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its position in shares of GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) by 46.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 289,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 254,607 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.19% of GDS worth $27,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in GDS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in GDS by 55.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 170,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,969,000 after acquiring an additional 60,720 shares during the last quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in GDS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $792,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in GDS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,211,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in GDS by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 158,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,881,000 after acquiring an additional 16,866 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GDS opened at $103.41 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. GDS Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $43.27 and a twelve month high of $116.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $108.48 and its 200-day moving average is $91.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -198.87 and a beta of 1.17.

GDS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on GDS from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised GDS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Truist boosted their price target on GDS from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on GDS in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC raised GDS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.06.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services to the cloud, internet and banking industries. The company serves cloud service providers, Internet companies, financial institutions, telecommunications and IT service providers, and large domestic private sector and multinational corporations.

