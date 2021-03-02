Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 26,035 Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its stake in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 21.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 98,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,035 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.08% of Roku worth $32,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roku in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Roku in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roku in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Roku during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Roku by 593.3% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

ROKU has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Roku from $260.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Roku from $375.00 to $460.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Roku from $200.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. UBS Group increased their target price on Roku from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Roku in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $375.63.

In related news, CFO Steve Louden sold 77,542 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.44, for a total value of $24,072,138.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,446,048.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 345,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.63, for a total value of $110,962,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 345,000 shares in the company, valued at $110,962,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 842,204 shares of company stock worth $320,262,789. 22.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Roku stock opened at $420.31 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Roku, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.22 and a twelve month high of $486.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $427.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $285.57. The firm has a market cap of $53.35 billion, a PE ratio of -500.37 and a beta of 1.95.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.54. Roku had a negative return on equity of 11.15% and a negative net margin of 6.53%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 36.9 million active accounts.

