Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 323,110 Shares of SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its position in shares of SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,222,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 323,110 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 1.67% of SITE Centers worth $32,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SITC. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in SITE Centers by 26.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 753,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,427,000 after purchasing an additional 159,362 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 26.4% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 495,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,565,000 after buying an additional 103,400 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SITE Centers by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 55,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 12,185 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SITE Centers during the 3rd quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in SITE Centers by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 441,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,177,000 after purchasing an additional 20,831 shares during the period. 81.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler upgraded SITE Centers from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of SITE Centers in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Compass Point upgraded SITE Centers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on SITE Centers from $8.50 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on SITE Centers from $7.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.04.

In other news, Director Alexander Otto sold 479,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.29, for a total value of $4,932,141.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,156,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,599,541.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders sold a total of 1,671,207 shares of company stock valued at $17,288,588 in the last three months. Insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

SITE Centers stock opened at $13.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.75 and a beta of 1.66. SITE Centers Corp. has a 1-year low of $3.60 and a 1-year high of $14.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.11.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.27). SITE Centers had a return on equity of 3.76% and a net margin of 14.52%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SITE Centers Corp. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This is a boost from SITE Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.75%.

SITE Centers Profile

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

