Alliancebernstein L.P. Trims Stock Holdings in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its holdings in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,713 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 3,512 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.15% of Teleflex worth $27,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Teleflex by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,238 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its position in Teleflex by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in Teleflex by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 2,840 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Teleflex by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 173 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in Teleflex by 152.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 63 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Teleflex alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TFX shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $425.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Teleflex from $435.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Teleflex from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Teleflex from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Teleflex from $406.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $433.60.

TFX opened at $403.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $393.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $376.62. Teleflex Incorporated has a 52-week low of $221.27 and a 52-week high of $414.72.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical technology company reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $711.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.66 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 14.66% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.28 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Teleflex Incorporated will post 10.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is 12.20%.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

Read More: Diversification For Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX).

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.