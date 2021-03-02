Alliancebernstein L.P. Trims Stock Position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 275,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,303 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.13% of AmerisourceBergen worth $26,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABC. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 126.2% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 532.4% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 16,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total value of $1,739,898.66. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,030,416.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 77,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.02, for a total value of $7,602,431.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,739,463.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ABC stock opened at $103.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.12 billion, a PE ratio of -6.14, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $105.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.05. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a one year low of $72.06 and a one year high of $112.88.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $52.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.49 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a negative net margin of 1.80% and a positive return on equity of 65.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.76 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 8.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is 22.28%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet cut AmerisourceBergen from a “b+” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.10.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

