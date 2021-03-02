Alliancebernstein L.P. Trims Stock Position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 184,584 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 13,344 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.14% of Vulcan Materials worth $27,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VMC. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 59.7% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 321 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.73, for a total value of $36,661.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,034 shares in the company, valued at $345,230.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of VMC stock opened at $171.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.79 billion, a PE ratio of 37.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Vulcan Materials has a twelve month low of $65.56 and a twelve month high of $175.02.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The construction company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.08. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 10.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This is an increase from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 28.94%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Stephens raised shares of Vulcan Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $122.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.77.

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction materials primarily in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

