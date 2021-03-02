AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:AFB) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:AFB) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a decrease of 61.8% from the January 28th total of 13,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 45,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NYSE AFB traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $14.39. The stock had a trading volume of 52,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,493. AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund has a 12-month low of $9.94 and a 12-month high of $14.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.96.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $0.053 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AFB. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 32.4% in the third quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 831,603 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $11,593,000 after purchasing an additional 203,721 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $697,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund during the third quarter worth $287,000. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $240,000.

About AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment-grade municipal securities which pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

