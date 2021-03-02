Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $37.42

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$37.42 and traded as high as C$40.20. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment shares last traded at C$39.62, with a volume of 515,565 shares traded.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$40.00 to C$42.25 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$48.00 price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$54.00 to C$48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. CIBC lifted their target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$48.00 to C$47.50 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$46.84.

The company has a market capitalization of C$5.04 billion and a PE ratio of 9.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$37.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$37.42.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.1417 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. This is an increase from Allied Properties Real Estate Investment’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment’s payout ratio is 41.04%.

In other Allied Properties Real Estate Investment news, Director Michael R. Emory purchased 1,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$35.87 per share, with a total value of C$52,298.46. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 228,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$8,188,439.47.

About Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN)

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

