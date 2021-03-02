Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) Stock Price Down 5.2%

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO)’s share price fell 5.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $34.54 and last traded at $34.61. 959,982 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 16% from the average session volume of 827,882 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.50.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ALLO. Bank of America began coverage on Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Allogene Therapeutics from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.77.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.18. The company has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of -17.14 and a beta of 1.28.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.03. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Eric Thomas Schmidt sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.77, for a total transaction of $461,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,428,245.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 31.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,472,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,372,000 after acquiring an additional 160,057 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,588,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,343,000 after acquiring an additional 654,713 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,563,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,675,000 after acquiring an additional 305,841 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,957,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,397,000 after acquiring an additional 269,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vida Ventures Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $67,809,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.86% of the company’s stock.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL; ALLO-501, an anti-CD19 allogeneic CAR T cell product candidate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of R/R non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and ALLO-501A for the treatment R/R large B-cell lymphoma or transformed follicular lymphoma.

