AllSafe (ASAFE) Trading Down 25.4% This Week

AllSafe (CURRENCY:ASAFE) traded 5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 2nd. During the last week, AllSafe has traded 25.4% lower against the dollar. One AllSafe coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0428 or 0.00000087 BTC on major exchanges. AllSafe has a total market cap of $390,975.22 and $1,571.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get AllSafe alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.07 or 0.00053035 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001375 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001919 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002446 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000292 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About AllSafe

AllSafe (ASAFE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for AllSafe is allsafetoken.pw

According to CryptoCompare, “Allsafe is a Proof of Stake Scrypt-based cryptocurrency with a 15% APY in staking rewards. “

Buying and Selling AllSafe

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllSafe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AllSafe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AllSafe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for AllSafe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AllSafe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.