Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Stake Boosted by Baillie Gifford & Co.

Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,132,422 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 240,934 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned approximately 7.86% of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals worth $1,186,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 104.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 69.3% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 928 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 974 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $203.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $154.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $162.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.42.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, Director Steven M. Paul sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $2,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,240,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total transaction of $503,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 7,945 shares in the company, valued at $1,279,145. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 33,066 shares of company stock worth $4,996,673 over the last three months. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ALNY traded up $1.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $150.13. 13,218 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 814,136. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $84.97 and a one year high of $178.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $159.64 and a 200 day moving average of $139.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.00 and a beta of 1.47.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.76) by ($0.33). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 222.19% and a negative return on equity of 65.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.47) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.32 EPS for the current year.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

