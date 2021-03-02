Alpha Coin (APC) Market Cap Hits $8,355.72

Alpha Coin (CURRENCY:APC) traded up 25.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 2nd. One Alpha Coin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Alpha Coin has a market cap of $8,355.72 and $73.00 worth of Alpha Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Alpha Coin has traded up 24.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Alpha Coin Profile

Alpha Coin (APC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Alpha Coin’s total supply is 65,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,000,000 tokens. Alpha Coin’s official website is alpha-coin.io . Alpha Coin’s official Twitter account is @AlphacoinTokens and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, ” AlpaCoin is crytpocurrency, that allows instant payments to anyone in the world. It was introduced as a way to raise cryptocurrency adoption in Korea. “

Buying and Selling Alpha Coin

