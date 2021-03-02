Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) Market Cap Tops $257.11 Million

Alpha Finance Lab (CURRENCY:ALPHA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 2nd. Alpha Finance Lab has a market capitalization of $257.11 million and approximately $159.85 million worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Alpha Finance Lab has traded up 30.9% against the dollar. One Alpha Finance Lab token can currently be bought for approximately $1.48 or 0.00003086 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $235.53 or 0.00492342 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002091 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.22 or 0.00073614 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000900 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.92 or 0.00077170 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.92 or 0.00079265 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.07 or 0.00056591 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $229.50 or 0.00479750 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000450 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 174,136,442 tokens. Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab . Alpha Finance Lab’s official message board is blog.alphafinance.io . Alpha Finance Lab’s official website is alphafinance.io

