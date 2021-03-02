Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) is Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 152,288 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.6% of Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $266,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 57.2% in the third quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 294 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on GOOG shares. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,100.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,184.71.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 70 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,085.54, for a total value of $145,987.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,507.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,056.52, for a total transaction of $2,848,280.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,467,824. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,362 shares of company stock valued at $8,243,851. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of GOOG traded down $5.05 on Tuesday, hitting $2,076.46. 18,817 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,638,904. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 trillion, a PE ratio of 40.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,961.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,726.15. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,013.54 and a one year high of $2,152.68.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.91 by $6.39. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The business had revenue of $56.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $15.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

