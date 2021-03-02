Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by People s United Financial Inc.

People s United Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,903 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,224 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $33,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 79.4% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,024 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,187,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 279 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. BOKF NA boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 25,577 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,588,000 after buying an additional 3,963 shares during the period. Finally, BP PLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 88.6% in the 3rd quarter. BP PLC now owns 54,515 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $80,028,000 after buying an additional 25,615 shares during the period. 31.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $1.32 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2,082.83. The company had a trading volume of 20,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,638,904. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1,961.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,726.15. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,013.54 and a fifty-two week high of $2,152.68.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The firm had revenue of $56.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $15.35 earnings per share. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,184.71.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,762.01, for a total transaction of $2,440,383.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,950 shares in the company, valued at $35,152,099.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,764.42, for a total value of $52,932.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 846 shares in the company, valued at $1,492,699.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,362 shares of company stock worth $8,243,851 in the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

