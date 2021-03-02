Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is Argent Capital Management LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Argent Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,713 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 4,143 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 3.9% of Argent Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $109,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Sageworth Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 20 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL traded up $9.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2,079.46. 14,544 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,918,064. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,008.87 and a twelve month high of $2,145.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,952.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,719.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. The company has a market cap of $1.40 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.22, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The business had revenue of $46.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $15.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on GOOGL shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,000.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $2,025.00 price objective (up from $1,700.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,056.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James upped their price target on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,059.56.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

