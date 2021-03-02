Alpine Associates Management Inc. Purchases New Stake in Aphria Inc. (NASDAQ:APHA)

Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aphria Inc. (NASDAQ:APHA) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,044,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,227,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. owned approximately 0.33% of Aphria at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of APHA. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Aphria during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $620,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Aphria by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 68,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 21,893 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Aphria by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 37,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,425 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Aphria by 96.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 16,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Aphria by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,983 shares in the last quarter. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APHA has been the topic of several research reports. Alliance Global Partners upped their price target on Aphria from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Aphria from $7.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Aphria from $26.00 to $32.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. CIBC increased their target price on Aphria from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $4.50 target price on shares of Aphria in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.34.

Shares of APHA traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $19.39. 2,167,147 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,789,447. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.81 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Aphria Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.95 and a twelve month high of $32.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.96.

Aphria (NASDAQ:APHA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.39). Aphria had a negative net margin of 36.10% and a negative return on equity of 2.30%. The business had revenue of $160.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.75 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Aphria’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Aphria Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

About Aphria

Aphria Inc cultivates, processes, produces, markets, distributes, and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical-grade medical cannabis, adult-use cannabis, and cannabis-derived extracts and derivative cannabis products under the Solei, RIFF, Good Supply, Aphria, P'tite Pof, and Broken Coast brands.

