Amada Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AMDWF) Short Interest Update

Amada Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AMDWF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 189,000 shares, an increase of 172.3% from the January 28th total of 69,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Shares of OTCMKTS AMDWF remained flat at $$9.80 during midday trading on Tuesday. Amada has a one year low of $6.70 and a one year high of $10.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.80.
About Amada
Read More: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio
Receive News & Ratings for Amada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.