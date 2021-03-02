Amadeus IT Group’s (AMADY) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by equities researchers at UBS Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Amadeus IT Group in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Oddo Bhf upgraded Amadeus IT Group from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays downgraded Amadeus IT Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Amadeus IT Group in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amadeus IT Group in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Amadeus IT Group stock traded up $4.78 on Tuesday, reaching $75.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 175,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,650. The company has a market cap of $33.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -259.65 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $67.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.86. Amadeus IT Group has a twelve month low of $37.69 and a twelve month high of $78.80.

Amadeus IT Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transaction processor for the travel and tourism industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Distribution and IT Solutions. The company acts as an international network providing real-time search, pricing, booking, and ticketing services.

