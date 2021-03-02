Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.77, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.91) EPS.

AMBC stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.32. 7,976 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 359,208. The company has a market capitalization of $793.41 million, a P/E ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Ambac Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $8.74 and a fifty-two week high of $20.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.36.

Get Ambac Financial Group alerts:

About Ambac Financial Group

Ambac Financial Group, Inc, a financial services holding company, provides financial guarantees in the United States, the United Kingdom, Italy, Austria, Australia, France, and Internationally. It offers financial guarantee insurance policies; and credit derivative contracts and interest rate derivative transactions.

Featured Article: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Ambac Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambac Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.