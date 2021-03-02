Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMBO) Short Interest Up 190.3% in February

Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMBO) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 375,600 shares, an increase of 190.3% from the January 28th total of 129,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 883,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of AMBO traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.40. The stock had a trading volume of 936 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,260,966. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.28. The firm has a market cap of $52.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.21 and a beta of -15.09. Ambow Education has a 1-year low of $1.10 and a 1-year high of $6.43.

Ambow Education (NYSEAMERICAN:AMBO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter. Ambow Education had a negative net margin of 16.60% and a negative return on equity of 58.71%. The business had revenue of $16.60 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Ambow Education stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMBO) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 12,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.06% of Ambow Education as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

About Ambow Education

Ambow Education Holding Ltd. provides educational and career enhancement services and products to students, recent graduates, and corporate employees and management in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through two segments, K-12 Schools and CP&CE Programs. The K-12 Schools segment provides educational services covering K-12 programs and tutoring services; and international education programs.

