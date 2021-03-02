Ambrosus Hits Market Cap of $15.34 Million (AMB)

Ambrosus (CURRENCY:AMB) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 2nd. One Ambrosus token can currently be purchased for $0.0377 or 0.00000077 BTC on major exchanges. Ambrosus has a total market cap of $15.34 million and $520,451.00 worth of Ambrosus was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ambrosus has traded down 5.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $238.99 or 0.00489845 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.99 or 0.00075820 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000902 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.15 or 0.00059743 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002050 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $396.22 or 0.00812088 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000322 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00007705 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.05 or 0.00028798 BTC.

Ambrosus Token Profile

AMB is a token. It was first traded on October 24th, 2017. Ambrosus’ total supply is 679,923,587 tokens and its circulating supply is 407,403,759 tokens. Ambrosus’ official message board is blog.ambrosus.com . The Reddit community for Ambrosus is /r/ambrosus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ambrosus’ official Twitter account is @AmbrosusAMB and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ambrosus’ official website is ambrosus.com

Buying and Selling Ambrosus

