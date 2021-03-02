AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) Shares Down 5.6%

Shares of AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) were down 5.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $66.77 and last traded at $67.14. Approximately 1,431,239 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 1,515,578 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.13.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AMCX shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of AMC Networks from $32.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of AMC Networks from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. TheStreet raised shares of AMC Networks from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of AMC Networks from $33.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AMC Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.46.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 1.35.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $2.24. AMC Networks had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 53.93%. The company had revenue of $780.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that AMC Networks Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in AMC Networks by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 31,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,560,000 after acquiring an additional 6,834 shares during the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management lifted its stake in AMC Networks by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 33,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,115 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian purchased a new position in AMC Networks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $275,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in AMC Networks by 65.4% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 67,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,669,000 after acquiring an additional 26,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in AMC Networks by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 97,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,504,000 after acquiring an additional 17,950 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

AMC Networks Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMCX)

AMC Networks Inc owns and operates various cable television's brands delivering content to audiences, and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other. The National Networks segment operates five distributed entertainment programming networks under the AMC, WE tv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV names in high definition and standard definition formats.

