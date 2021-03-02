Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) CFO Scott G. Ginn Sells 975 Shares

Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) CFO Scott G. Ginn sold 975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.15, for a total value of $257,546.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Scott G. Ginn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 29th, Scott G. Ginn sold 975 shares of Amedisys stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.87, for a total value of $279,698.25.

Shares of AMED traded down $2.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $252.53. 209,738 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 167,628. The company has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a PE ratio of 50.61, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $293.48 and its 200-day moving average is $263.27. Amedisys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.95 and a 52 week high of $325.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The health services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. Amedisys had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 8.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amedisys, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMED. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Amedisys during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,218,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Amedisys during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,907,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Amedisys by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,980,184 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,167,506,000 after purchasing an additional 92,634 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Amedisys by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,137,542 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $333,675,000 after purchasing an additional 82,251 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Amedisys by 354.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 92,435 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $21,854,000 after purchasing an additional 72,089 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMED shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Amedisys from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their price target on Amedisys from $290.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Truist upped their price target on Amedisys from $280.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on Amedisys from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amedisys currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $268.64.

About Amedisys

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

