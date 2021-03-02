AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) Reaches New 52-Week High at $584.11

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $584.11 and last traded at $582.62, with a volume of 1816 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $576.49.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $496.11 and a 200 day moving average of $416.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The company has a market cap of $11.45 billion, a PE ratio of 22.36 and a beta of 0.87.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $9.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.08 by $2.25. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. AMERCO had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 12.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that AMERCO will post 29.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Edward J. Shoen purchased 1,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $430.05 per share, for a total transaction of $468,754.50. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 14,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,343,237.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Grove Holdings Lp Willow acquired 3,910 shares of AMERCO stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $428.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,673,988.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,562,884 shares in the company, valued at $3,237,897,526.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought a total of 5,045 shares of company stock valued at $2,162,958 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 42.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of AMERCO by 307.1% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 57 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in AMERCO in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in AMERCO by 112.5% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 85 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMERCO during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMERCO in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.90% of the company’s stock.

About AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL)

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

