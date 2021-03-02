Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The utilities provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ameresco had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 5.15%.

NYSE:AMRC traded down $1.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.80. 21,513 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 467,295. Ameresco has a 12-month low of $13.38 and a 12-month high of $70.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.60, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.25.

In related news, Director Joseph W. Sutton sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.59, for a total value of $891,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,616,362.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George P. Sakellaris sold 4,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.84, for a total value of $264,053.68. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 662,292 shares of company stock worth $36,772,472. 51.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMRC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. B. Riley increased their price target on Ameresco from $50.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Ameresco from $48.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Ameresco from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on Ameresco in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.00.

About Ameresco

Ameresco, Inc provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in North America and Europe. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions. The company operates through U.S. Regions, U.S.

