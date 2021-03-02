American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) CEO Sells $158,382.00 in Stock

American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.42, for a total value of $158,382.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 187,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,125,260.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of American Electric Power stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 187,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,088,979. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.14 and a 52 week high of $100.65. The firm has a market cap of $38.25 billion, a PE ratio of 19.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.81%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in American Electric Power by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,819,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,474,000 after acquiring an additional 122,076 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth $7,773,000. Perpetual Investment Management Limited acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth about $293,000. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 237,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,767,000 after acquiring an additional 15,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,113,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. 75.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on AEP. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on American Electric Power from $99.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Mizuho assumed coverage on American Electric Power in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of American Electric Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $101.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.46.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

