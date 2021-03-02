American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Stock Position Trimmed by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its position in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 38.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 907,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 560,420 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.29% of American Homes 4 Rent worth $27,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,753,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $592,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526,800 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 18,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 285.8% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 809,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,270,000 after buying an additional 599,297 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,003,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $660,095,000 after buying an additional 1,585,629 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Bryan Smith sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $1,500,500.00. Also, CIO Jack E. Corrigan sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.34, for a total transaction of $660,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 116,611 shares of company stock worth $3,464,845 over the last ninety days. 21.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on AMH shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. American Homes 4 Rent presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.79.

American Homes 4 Rent stock opened at $30.61 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.58. The company has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. American Homes 4 Rent has a fifty-two week low of $17.50 and a fifty-two week high of $32.54.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 2.23%. On average, analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This is an increase from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.02%.

American Homes 4 Rent Profile

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

