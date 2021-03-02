American Public Education (APEI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of American Public Education stock opened at $29.96 on Tuesday. American Public Education has a 1 year low of $18.47 and a 1 year high of $41.09. The firm has a market cap of $447.18 million, a PE ratio of 25.83, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.49.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on APEI shares. TheStreet lowered shares of American Public Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Public Education from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of American Public Education in a report on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Sidoti upgraded shares of American Public Education from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of American Public Education from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. American Public Education presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.20.

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates in two segments, American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 121 degree programs and 111 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

