American States Water (NYSE:AWR) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 278,138 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 30,816 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.75% of American States Water worth $22,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AWR. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of American States Water by 2.8% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 21,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,607,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American States Water by 4.6% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 7,879 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of American States Water by 17.9% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of American States Water by 431.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 16,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American States Water during the third quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American States Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. American States Water currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.80.

AWR opened at $73.42 on Tuesday. American States Water has a fifty-two week low of $65.11 and a fifty-two week high of $96.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $79.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.78, a PEG ratio of 6.96 and a beta of -0.07.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07. American States Water had a net margin of 17.38% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The company had revenue of $124.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American States Water will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.91%.

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

