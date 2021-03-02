Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 404,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,483 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.34% of Ameriprise Financial worth $78,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 277.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 869,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,575,000 after acquiring an additional 638,590 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,757,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $341,463,000 after buying an additional 453,520 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Ameriprise Financial by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,474,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $672,878,000 after buying an additional 382,007 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 123.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 632,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,844,000 after acquiring an additional 349,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conning Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 10,301.8% during the fourth quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 207,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,286,000 after acquiring an additional 205,314 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.05% of the company’s stock.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.22, for a total transaction of $2,044,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,599,984.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 1,307 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.94, for a total value of $267,856.58. Insiders sold a total of 88,234 shares of company stock valued at $18,223,745 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AMP shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $194.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Ameriprise Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.82.

Shares of Ameriprise Financial stock traded down $1.43 on Tuesday, reaching $227.65. 2,727 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 661,476. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.01 and a fifty-two week high of $233.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $212.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $182.42.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.09. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 33.79% and a net margin of 15.16%. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.84%.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

