AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Shares Sold by Argent Capital Management LLC

Argent Capital Management LLC reduced its position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 472,857 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 26,435 shares during the period. AMETEK makes up about 2.0% of Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Argent Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.21% of AMETEK worth $57,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in AMETEK by 2,454.7% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,358,483 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $135,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305,308 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of AMETEK by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,414,874 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,380,515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157,703 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt increased its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 3,879,365 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $464,864,000 after acquiring an additional 831,365 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of AMETEK by 254.3% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 522,602 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,947,000 after acquiring an additional 375,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its stake in AMETEK by 18.7% during the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 2,167,005 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $215,400,000 after purchasing an additional 341,737 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AME traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $122.76. 2,554 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,013,257. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.67. AMETEK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.82 and a twelve month high of $125.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.77% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. This is an increase from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.18%.

In related news, insider John Wesley Hardin sold 2,700 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total value of $319,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,885,798. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David A. Zapico sold 83,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.72, for a total value of $9,775,468.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 251,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,601,047.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 163,344 shares of company stock worth $19,300,010 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

AME has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AMETEK in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on AMETEK from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AMETEK presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.11.

AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates through two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

