AMG National Trust Bank Buys 4,076 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

AMG National Trust Bank increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,061 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 4,076 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.4% during the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 51,718 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,077,000 after acquiring an additional 4,027 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 18,349 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,092,000 after buying an additional 1,601 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 419,610 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $24,962,000 after buying an additional 6,458 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.0% during the third quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 881,503 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $52,376,000 after buying an additional 8,541 shares during the period. Finally, Mengis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 4.8% in the third quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 82,182 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,889,000 after acquiring an additional 3,789 shares during the period. 64.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VZ. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $59.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Oppenheimer cut Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Scotiabank cut Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.84.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock opened at $55.36 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.57. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.84 and a 12-month high of $61.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market cap of $229.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The firm had revenue of $34.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th were issued a $0.6275 dividend. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 52.18%.

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

