AMG National Trust Bank Cuts Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

AMG National Trust Bank lessened its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,667 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,705 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. raised its position in Walmart by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 16,920 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,439,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,579 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,575 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. KWB Wealth purchased a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at $396,000. Finally, Rikoon Group LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 25,355 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,027,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. 29.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 183,156 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.81, for a total value of $27,621,756.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,673,580 shares in the company, valued at $1,458,872,599.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 239,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.21, for a total transaction of $35,710,578.51. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,580,991 shares in the company, valued at $385,109,667.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,027,487 shares of company stock valued at $1,300,514,352 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

WMT stock opened at $131.37 on Tuesday. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.00 and a 52 week high of $153.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $371.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.12). Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the retailer to buy up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.81%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WMT. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Walmart from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Walmart from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Walmart from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.39.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

