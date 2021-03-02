AMG National Trust Bank Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA)

AMG National Trust Bank lowered its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 16.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,313 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 97.4% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 139,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 15,698 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $48.94 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $28.46 and a 1 year high of $50.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.80.

