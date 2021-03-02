AMG National Trust Bank Lowers Stake in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX)

AMG National Trust Bank lessened its stake in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,657 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank owned 0.22% of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF worth $2,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RWX. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth $90,000.

NYSEARCA RWX opened at $34.56 on Tuesday. SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $21.93 and a one year high of $37.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.04.

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire International Real Estate ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the Dow Jones Global ex-U.S. Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the global (ex-US) real estate market.

