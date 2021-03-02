AMG National Trust Bank Purchases 667 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

AMG National Trust Bank raised its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,650 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ferris Capital LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Ferris Capital LLC now owns 7,606 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at about $263,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at about $538,000. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 46,412 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concentric Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,875 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,030,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.99, for a total transaction of $235,990.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,805 shares in the company, valued at $3,965,811.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.99, for a total value of $59,497.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,659 shares in the company, valued at $1,108,795.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,360 shares of company stock valued at $3,161,514 over the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Amgen from $260.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Monday, January 4th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Amgen from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Amgen from $285.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.70.

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $227.04 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $239.56 and a 200 day moving average of $236.35. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $177.05 and a 52 week high of $276.69. The company has a market cap of $131.13 billion, a PE ratio of 18.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.42. Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 95.55%. The business had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 15th will be paid a $1.76 dividend. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.50%.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

