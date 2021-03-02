AMG National Trust Bank Purchases 7,424 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

AMG National Trust Bank lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 19.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,376 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,424 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 199,782 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $6,561,000 after buying an additional 9,770 shares in the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 6.8% during the third quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 11,102 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 46.4% during the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 25,550 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $839,000 after acquiring an additional 8,094 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 38.3% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 140,104 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $4,601,000 after purchasing an additional 38,767 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 5.3% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 583,661 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $19,169,000 after purchasing an additional 29,124 shares in the last quarter. 72.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on COP. Scotiabank upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $45.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.32.

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock opened at $52.61 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $20.84 and a 12 month high of $55.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The energy producer reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.06. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 5.66%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. Analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is 47.91%.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

