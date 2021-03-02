AMG National Trust Bank Purchases New Shares in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

AMG National Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 82,943 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,811,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 97,009,046 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,117,709,000 after purchasing an additional 3,721,435 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 18,800,003 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $410,404,000 after buying an additional 2,948,292 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,132,349 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $308,509,000 after acquiring an additional 814,389 shares in the last quarter. Exor Investments UK LLP increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Exor Investments UK LLP now owns 7,750,476 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $170,162,000 after acquiring an additional 691,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 4.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,218,096 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $112,314,000 after acquiring an additional 305,514 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.19% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger stock opened at $28.72 on Tuesday. Schlumberger Limited has a 1-year low of $11.87 and a 1-year high of $29.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.99 billion, a PE ratio of -3.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 2.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.62.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.05. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 40.15% and a positive return on equity of 7.34%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is presently 34.01%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SLB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Schlumberger from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. HSBC lowered shares of Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $18.10 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $21.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Schlumberger from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.65.

In related news, CAO Howard Guild sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total transaction of $249,600.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 44,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,109,796.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Saul R. Laureles sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.85, for a total value of $109,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,143 shares in the company, valued at $330,874.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $684,200 over the last 90 days. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

