AMG National Trust Bank Raises Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

AMG National Trust Bank lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 29.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,055 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,441 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF were worth $2,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 926.5% during the 4th quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 2,291,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,695,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067,826 shares during the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 548.4% during the third quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,173,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838,049 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,031,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,320,000 after acquiring an additional 418,953 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,892,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,636,000 after acquiring an additional 256,430 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 1,501,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,282,000 after acquiring an additional 12,038 shares during the last quarter.

SCHD stock opened at $69.10 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $38.83 and a 52-week high of $69.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.39.

