AMG National Trust Bank Reduces Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

AMG National Trust Bank reduced its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,221 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 6,020 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC now owns 5,317 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Dohj LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 44,808 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth about $2,408,000. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV boosted its holdings in Intel by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV now owns 36,325 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rikoon Group LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 23,615 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on INTC shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Intel from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Intel from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.69.

In other Intel news, CFO George S. Davis purchased 9,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.34 per share, for a total transaction of $503,317.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,223 shares in the company, valued at $3,941,480.82. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 27,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.57 per share, with a total value of $1,513,949.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 330,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,381,111.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

INTC stock opened at $62.88 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $255.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $43.61 and a 52 week high of $65.11.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This is an increase from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 28.54%.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

