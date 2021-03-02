AMG National Trust Bank Sells 21,128 Shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG)

AMG National Trust Bank cut its stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG) by 20.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 21,128 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank owned about 0.10% of iShares MSCI Germany ETF worth $2,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the third quarter valued at about $147,674,000. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,006,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $145,853,000 after buying an additional 1,289,552 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,562,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $103,776,000 after acquiring an additional 669,929 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 2,883.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 455,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,279,000 after acquiring an additional 440,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $12,254,000.

Shares of EWG stock opened at $32.47 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a 12-month low of $17.50 and a 12-month high of $33.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.69.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

