AMG National Trust Bank Sells 32,373 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

AMG National Trust Bank reduced its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 41.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,874 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 32,373 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $3,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CVS. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 3.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,284,278 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,856,601,000 after acquiring an additional 3,127,908 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 7.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,687,270 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,441,737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627,516 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its stake in CVS Health by 3.0% in the third quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 10,794,633 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $630,407,000 after buying an additional 309,570 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 7,592,491 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $443,401,000 after purchasing an additional 81,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,975,486 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $290,568,000 after buying an additional 273,547 shares during the last quarter. 74.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CVS opened at $69.28 on Tuesday. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $52.04 and a 52-week high of $77.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.36. The company has a market capitalization of $90.85 billion, a PE ratio of 11.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 15.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.25%.

In other CVS Health news, CEO Larry J. Merlo sold 62,893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $4,842,761.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 586,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,139,094. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lisa Bisaccia sold 25,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $1,938,629.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,525,905. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 113,906 shares of company stock worth $8,719,090 in the last ninety days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CVS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 8th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on CVS Health from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.08.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

