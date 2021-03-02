AMG National Trust Bank Sells 737 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB)

AMG National Trust Bank decreased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 737 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. West Coast Financial LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 8,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after buying an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth $1,112,000. Balentine LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 3,090.9% during the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 77.6% during the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 14,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,867,000 after purchasing an additional 6,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballast Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 77,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VB opened at $217.07 on Tuesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $95.51 and a one year high of $219.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $209.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.97.

