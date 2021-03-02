AMG National Trust Bank Sells 8,621 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO)

AMG National Trust Bank decreased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 18.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,621 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,100.0% in the third quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 304.7% in the 3rd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at $28,000.

VWO opened at $53.93 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $29.95 and a 1-year high of $56.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.21.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

