Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Expected to Post Earnings of $3.96 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) will report earnings per share of $3.96 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Amgen’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $4.41 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.95. Amgen reported earnings per share of $4.17 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Amgen will report full-year earnings of $16.82 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.25 to $17.44. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $18.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.03 to $21.34. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Amgen.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.57 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 95.55%. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.64 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Amgen from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $266.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Amgen from $245.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $255.70.

In related news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 11,110 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.51, for a total value of $2,627,626.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.99, for a total transaction of $235,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,965,811.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,360 shares of company stock valued at $3,161,514 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 19.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,278,999 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,949,870,000 after purchasing an additional 5,016,641 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Amgen by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,745,556 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,240,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179,665 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,302,778,000. Aristotle Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Amgen by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 4,395,783 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,006,606,000 after acquiring an additional 227,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Amgen by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,997,342 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,015,964,000 after acquiring an additional 95,701 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

AMGN traded down $1.35 on Tuesday, reaching $225.69. 2,404,899 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,556,113. The stock has a market cap of $130.35 billion, a PE ratio of 18.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. Amgen has a twelve month low of $177.05 and a twelve month high of $276.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $239.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $236.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 15th will be paid a $1.76 dividend. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 47.50%.

Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

